Hendrickson, Alice Lehnherr

FORT ATKINSON — Alice Hendrickson, of Fort Atkinson, Wis., passed away at home on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, surrounded by family. She was born in rural Monroe, Wis., on Sept. 28, 1923, the daughter of Fred and Dora (Bayrhoffer) Lehnherr.

Alice is survived by her children, Alan (Mary) Hendrickson of Mount Horeb, Deacon David (Pat) Hendrickson of Sun Prairie, Dr. Gerald (Jana) Hendrickson of Oshkosh, Stephen (Sue) Hendrickson of Thackerville, Okla., and Robert Hendrickson of Fort Atkinson; 12 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

A private funeral service will be held with immediate family. Family and friends

who wish to view services via LIVE STREAM may visit Alice’s obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Live Webcast link at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Interment will be at Adams Lutheran Church Cemetery in Argyle, Wis. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420

