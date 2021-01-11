Hendrickson, Alice Lehnherr

FORT ATKINSON — Alice Hendrickson, of Fort Atkinson, Wis., passed away at home on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, surrounded by family. She was born in rural Monroe, Wis., on Sept. 28, 1923, the daughter of Fred and Dora (Bayrhoffer) Lehnherr.
Alice is survived by her children, Alan (Mary) Hendrickson of Mount Horeb, Deacon David (Pat) Hendrickson of Sun Prairie, Dr. Gerald (Jana) Hendrickson of Oshkosh, Stephen (Sue) Hendrickson of Thackerville, Okla., and Robert Hendrickson of Fort Atkinson; 12 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
A private funeral service will be held with immediate family. Family and friends
who wish to view services via LIVE STREAM may visit Alice’s obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Live Webcast link at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Interment will be at Adams Lutheran Church Cemetery in Argyle, Wis. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
() entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)