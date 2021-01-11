 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hendrickson, Alice Lehnherr
entries

Hendrickson, Alice Lehnherr

{{featured_button_text}}

FORT ATKINSON — Alice Hendrickson, of Fort Atkinson, Wis., passed away at home on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, surrounded by family. She was born in rural Monroe, Wis., on Sept. 28, 1923, the daughter of Fred and Dora (Bayrhoffer) Lehnherr.

Alice is survived by her children, Alan (Mary) Hendrickson of Mount Horeb, Deacon David (Pat) Hendrickson of Sun Prairie, Dr. Gerald (Jana) Hendrickson of Oshkosh, Stephen (Sue) Hendrickson of Thackerville, Okla., and Robert Hendrickson of Fort Atkinson; 12 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

A private funeral service will be held with immediate family. Family and friends

who wish to view services via LIVE STREAM may visit Alice’s obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Live Webcast link at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Interment will be at Adams Lutheran Church Cemetery in Argyle, Wis. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420

Hendrickson, Alice

Alice Hendrickson

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View () entries

() entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News