Hendrickson, Dennis Gene

BRADFORD, Ark. - Dennis Gene Hendrickson, 57, of Bradford, Ark., departed this life Monday, May 25, 2020, at Little Rock Hospital, after a long illness. Dennis was born Jan. 14, 1963, in Portage, Wis., to Gary and Margaret Deloris (Farmer) Hendrickson.

Dennis grew up in California. He held many different jobs in California but he really enjoyed his work as a window glazier before illness ended that job. He spent many years in California before relocating to Bradford, Ark., to be by his family.

On March 26, 1997, he married the love of his life, Edna Camposanto, in Bakersfield, Calif.

Dennis was a good husband, son, brother and friend and he loved his dog, Red.

He enjoyed fishing, playing golf, singing and playing with kids. Telling jokes and making others laugh was one of his trademarks and joys in life.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Edna Hendrickson, and their fur baby, Red; his father, Gary (Joanne) Hendrickson of Portage, Wis.; his mother, Margaret Glynis Deloris (Leon) Mabary, and brother, Eddie Hendrickson, of Bradford, Ark.; three sisters, Donna (Larry) Logandice and Ruby Roccoforte of Bakersfield, Calif., and Nyckkie (Kurt) Boaz of Marseilles, Ill.; grandmother, Verona Gray of Portage, Wis., and many other family members.