Henke, David Schettler

David was born in Beaver Dam, Wis., on July 26, 1936, to Allen and Esther Henke. Dave graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1954. He attended Carroll College at Waukesha, Wis., from 1954 to 1956. He then began a 34-year law enforcement career in 1956; employment included communications and jail admin clerk. He then became a narcotics officer, and detective in 1966. He became a juvenile officer and intake worker in 1974. In 1982 he was a welfare fraud investigator. He retired in 1990 as (paralegal) special investigator for the DA in Dodge County, Wis. Dave was a member of the Dodge County Sheriff's and Deputy. He met and married his wife, Barbara, in 1976, as she worked as a matron/secretary for Dodge County Sheriff's Office.