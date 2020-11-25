Henke, David

BEAVER DAM - David Henke, age 84, of Beaver Dam, died peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at his home.

A memorial service is pending for the spring of 2021 and a full obituary will follow.

