Henning, Roger

On June 12, 1957, Roger was united in marriage to LaValle Bachhuber, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Mayville. They settled in Mayville in 1960. Their daughter, Gail, was born in 1963. Roger owned and operated Service Printing & Publishing with his wife, LaValle, until 1977. He was an early adapter of alternative energy, installing one of the first solar heating units in his home in the late 1970s. A few years later, he turned his hobby of restoring antique furniture into a business, running Mayville Furniture Stripping. After "officially" retiring, he worked part-time at the Mayville News where he enjoyed a return to the printing and publishing environment, as well as the friendships with his co-workers.