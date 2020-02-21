Henriette Winterhack, 101, of Waupun

Henriette Wilhelmina Winterhack, went to her heavenly home to be with her Lord, her husband Alfred and son Dale. She died Feb. 19, 2020, at the age of 101 years and 2 months.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 525 West Main Street, Waupun.

A funeral service for Henriette will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at Church with burial to follow at Forest Mound Cemetery.

Full obituary to follow.

Kohls Community Funeral Home

Kohls Community Funeral Home ww.kohlsfh.com