Henriette Winterhack , 101, Waupun

Henriette Winterhack went to her heavenly home to be with her Lord and Savior, her husband Alfred and son, Dale. She died on Feb. 19, 2020, at the age of 101 years, 2 months.
Henriette was born on Dec. 10, 1918, in Dodge County to John and Hubertje Van Kleef. She was baptized and a member of the First Reformed Church of Waupun. Henriette married Alfred G. Winterhack on Nov. 10, 1938, and joined Immanuel Lutheran Church at the time of their marriage. They were married 64 years at the time of Alfred’s passing. Henriette’s many joys was her family and many grandchildren; attending their Christmas and birthday parties-gardening, cooking, baking, reading, sewing lots of quilts, knitting and crocheting afgans and baby sweaters. She enjoyed many years of quilting at church for quilts for missions and Bible studies with her wonderful friends. Henriette and Alfred built a lovely cottage on Lake Sharon in Waushara County which the whole family got to enjoy.
Henriette is survived by her three loving children, Judith (James) Hurst of Waupun, Ronald (Sherrie) Winterhack of Marshfield and Lorna (Larry) Patrouille of Waupun and a daughter-in-law, Darrilyn Winterhack. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, Steve (Deb) Winterhack, Deb (Curt) Visser, Randy (Bonnie) Winterhack, Daniel Hurst, Sally Hurst, Mike (Heidi) Winterhack, Rick (Jen) Winterhack, Ronda (Darrell) Dretske, Lance (Shannon) Patrouille, Lee (Lori) Patrouille and Laura (Wade) Wilson; 32 great-grandchildren; and 14 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred; two brothers, William and Theodore Van Kleef; one sister, Margaret (Robert) Schubert and her son, Dale Winterhack.
Visitation for Henriette will be held from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 525 West Main Street.
A funeral service for Henriette will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at church with Rev. Jeff Nicla officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Mound Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the kind and caring staff of Waupun Christian Home and Rehabilitation Home during her stay the past two years.
KOHLS COMMUNITY FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family.
