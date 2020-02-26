Henriette Winterhack , 101, Waupun

Henriette was born on Dec. 10, 1918, in Dodge County to John and Hubertje Van Kleef. She was baptized and a member of the First Reformed Church of Waupun. Henriette married Alfred G. Winterhack on Nov. 10, 1938, and joined Immanuel Lutheran Church at the time of their marriage. They were married 64 years at the time of Alfred’s passing. Henriette’s many joys was her family and many grandchildren; attending their Christmas and birthday parties-gardening, cooking, baking, reading, sewing lots of quilts, knitting and crocheting afgans and baby sweaters. She enjoyed many years of quilting at church for quilts for missions and Bible studies with her wonderful friends. Henriette and Alfred built a lovely cottage on Lake Sharon in Waushara County which the whole family got to enjoy.