FORT WINNEBAGO TWP. – Henry August “Hank” Puphal, Jr., of Fort Winnebago Twp., passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, January 29, 2022.

Hank was born in Merrill, Wisconsin, the son of Henry August Puphal, Sr. and Bernice (Leisman) Puphal. He worked in construction as an iron worker for many years. Hank served his country with the U.S. Army. He was married on June 19, 1975 to Arlene Aldrich.

He is survived by his wife, Arlene; a special granddaughter, Ashley Kraft; many other relatives and friends.

There will be no services. Private inurnment will be in Grandview Cemetery, village of Marquette. The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com), is assisting the family.