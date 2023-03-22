May 1, 1929—March 20, 2023

WAUPUN—Henry Frens, 93, of Waupun, passed away Monday, March 20, 2023 at Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac.

Henry was born May 1, 1929 to Sidney and Minnie Harmsen Frens in Alto. On June 26,1956 he married Jacoba “Cobie” Rus in Corsica, SD. Following their marriage they moved to Waupun.The couple farmed in the Waupun area until retiring.

Henry served on the board of the Manitowoc Milk Producers. Henry was a Deacon and Elder of Netherlands Reformed Congregation. He loved gardening in his retirement years.

Henry is survived by his children: Julie (Jeff) Behm of Muskego, WI, Mary (Dennis) DeBoer of Waupun, Sharon (Bruce) Vanderbush of Waupun, Leonard (Trudy) Frens of Waupun, and Elaine Wyatt of Waupun; 14 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and sisters: Kathryn Giebink of Waupun and Marion Fintelman of MI.

Henry was preceded in death by his wife, Cobie Frens in 2020; his parents; an infant son, Sidney; son-in-law, Robert Wyatt; two brothers-in-law: Calvin Giebink and Art Fintelman; and other brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Funeral services for Henry Frens will be held Friday, March 24, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. at Netherlands Reformed Congregation in Waupun with Rev. John Witvoet officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Mound Cemetery in Waupun. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Friday at the church from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service.

