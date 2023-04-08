June 30, 1930—April 4, 2023

BURNETT—Henry G. Braatz, 92, of Burnett, passed away early Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at the beautiful Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac, WI. His long painful struggle with cancer ended under the thoughtful and compassionate care from all at Hospice Home of Hope, not only physically and emotionally but spiritually. They truly were angels of mercy.

Henry “Hank” was born June 3, 1930 in Oconomowoc, the son of Clarence and Charlotte (Gasmann) Braatz. Henry attended Oconomowoc schools and graduated from UW Madison College of Agricultural and Life Sciences.

On January 30, 1954 he married Marie (Mary Magdalene) Jazak at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Barton, WI.

Henry served in Japan with the United States Army from July 16, 1954-April 25, 1956.

Following his duty in the service, he and Marie dairy farmed; establishing lifelong roots, along with their three daughters, at what is lovingly called Evergreen Pastures, located in the Town of Chester in Dodge County. During his lifetime Henry was a true steward of the land and lover of animals. His dedication and love of being a dairy farmer embodied who he was.

As a lifelong learner, he enjoyed carpentry, gardening, many genres of music (especially classical and polka), philosophy clubs, researching genealogy, particularly his ancestry with Norwegian roots, and being with his daughters and their families.

He was a member of Future Farmers of America, Knights of Columbus, and St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waupun.

Henry is survived by his wife of 69 years, Marie “Mary” Braatz; three daughters: Karen M. (William Lee) Pursley of Ripon, WI, Susan A. (Jeff) Boda of Waupun, WI, and Amy L. (Mark) Sobczak of Elm Grove, WI; four grandchildren: Sarah S. (Malik) Sterling of Milwaukee, WI, Linda M. (Justin) Russell of Lago Vista, TX, Alexandra Sobczak of Manhattan, NY, and Austin Sobczak of Elm Grove, WI; and a sister, Alice West of Watertown, WI.

Henry was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Charlotte Braatz; brothers: Clarence, Jr. and Charles Braatz; and sisters: Esther Neumann and Frances Frietag.

Memorial services for Henry Braatz will be held Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waupun with Fr. John Radetski officiating. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. with the mass immediately following. The family invites guests to a light luncheon following the mass at Saint Joseph’s Fellowship Hall.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for more information and to send condolences.