LAKE DELTON - Henry “Hank” Braun, age 73 of Lake Delton, Wis. died Monday, August 12, 2019, at St. Clare Hospice House in Baraboo, Wis.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Gathering will be held at Picha Funeral Home, 120 East Adams Street, Lake Delton on Saturday, August 17, 2019, from 1 to 4 p.m.
Hank was born December 17, 1945, in Portage, Wis. In 1961 at the age of 17 he enlisted into the United States Army. His tours of duty included Vietnam, the Persian Gulf, Iraq, Germany and Iceland. In March of 2006 he was honorably discharged as Staff Sergeant. In May of 1997, he was united in marriage to Kathleen Hames in Baraboo. Hank was awarded numerous certificates of appreciation, achievement and his dedicated service to our country. He enjoyed being with family and friends and was an avid Nascar fan. His favorite drivers were Denny Hamlin and Jeff Gordon.
Hank is survived by his loving wife, Kathleen; family, Sue (Steve) Ebert of Ark., Peggy (Dave) Miller of Mauston, Robert (Ann) Klaetsch and Bill (Denise) Klaetsch both of Wisconsin Dells, and Peter (Tara) Klaetsch of Reedsburg; a sister, Beatrice Tully of Viroqua; 11 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Jenny.
The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lake Delton, Wis. assisted the family with arrangements. For On-Line condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
