Henry John Both, Jr., age 89, of Reedsburg, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at his home.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Rita Hagestedt.
Henry is survived by his wife, Phyllis of Reedsburg; children, Ronald John (Karen) Both of LaValle, Barbara (Irven) Merner of Algonquin, Ill., Sharon Johnson of Reedsburg, Susan (Azzolina) Frank of Valparaiso, Ind., Mary (John) Kittle of Hanover Park, Ill., Theresa (Mark) Bouras of Wisconsin Dells, Richard Both of Visalia, Calif., Michael (Amelia) Both of Wheaton, Ill.; and sister, Gloria Hills of Arlington Heights, Ill.; 17 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service for Henry Both, Jr. will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at the FARBER FUNERAL HOME in Reedsburg with Chaplain Dan Farber officiating, concluding the service with military rites. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service.
The Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, is assisting the family.
