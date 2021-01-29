Hensler, Keith Robert Edward

COLUMBUS—On Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, Keith “Keifer” Robert Edward Hensler, a loving father, son and brother, passed away at the age of age of 34.
A Funeral Service will be held at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Savanna Oaks Community Center, 100 Savanna Road, Fall River, Wis. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Please share your online condolences with Keifer’s family.
Jensen Funeral & Cremation
Columbus 920-623-5850
Jensen Funeral & Cremation
Columbus 920-623-5850
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
() entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)