Hensler, Keith Robert Edward

COLUMBUS—On Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, Keith “Keifer” Robert Edward Hensler, a loving father, son and brother, passed away at the age of age of 34.

A Funeral Service will be held at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Savanna Oaks Community Center, 100 Savanna Road, Fall River, Wis. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Please share your online condolences with Keifer’s family.