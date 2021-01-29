 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hensler, Keith Robert Edward
entries

Hensler, Keith Robert Edward

{{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBUS—On Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, Keith “Keifer” Robert Edward Hensler, a loving father, son and brother, passed away at the age of age of 34.

A Funeral Service will be held at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Savanna Oaks Community Center, 100 Savanna Road, Fall River, Wis. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Please share your online condolences with Keifer’s family.

Jensen Funeral & Cremation

Columbus 920-623-5850

Jensen Funeral & Cremation

Columbus 920-623-5850

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View () entries

() entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News