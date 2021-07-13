Hepler, Brian J.

PARDEEVILLE - Brian J. Hepler, 53, of Pardeeville, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. He was born June 8, 1968, in Portage, the son of Donald and Beverly (Diehlmann) Hepler.
Brian was baptized and confirmed at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Rio, Wis. He graduated from Pardeeville High School. He enjoyed biking, swimming, skiing, and road trips. Brian was a boy scout and a faithful paper boy. He had a great enthusiasm for knowledge. Due to his asthma, he lived and worked many summers in Colorado.
Brian graduated from MATC with a degree in arts, business management/law, sales, real estate, architectural technician and computers. He also earned in auctioneering and ski area management. Brain worked for NAPA, Wausau Homes, General Engineering, Vierbicher Associates, Everbrite, and Zimmerman Plumbing. Brain also operated his own business in building design and construction, vinyl siding, layout, cutting, and installation. He served as the Village of Pardeeville trustee. Brian always maintained a positive attitude about life, and despite his many health complications, you would never hear him complain. He had a strong love for his family and a very caring heart.
Brian is survived by his son, Brennen; stepdaughter, Lacie; stepson, Joel; parents, Bev and Don; nephews, Jacob and Jason Hepler; two very loved nieces, Alexus and Alice Rose; as well as many aunts, uncles, and friends; and former wife, Michele. Brian was preceded in death by his brother, Bruce; maternal and fraternal grandparents; several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 17 at 1 p.m. at GRASSE FUNERAL HOME in Pardeeville. Burial will follow at Pardeeville Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations for great nieces' education fund. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.
