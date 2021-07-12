Hepler, Brian J.

PARDEEVILLE—Brian J. Hepler, 53, of Pardeeville, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison.
Memorial service will be held Saturday, July 17 at 1 PM at GRASSE FUNERAL HOME in Pardeeville. Burial will follow at Pardeeville Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:30 AM until the time of service.
A complete obituary to follow. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.
