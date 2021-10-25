Hepler, Donald Bruce

He graduated from Pardeeville High School and went to work for Ray Leary Garage in Cambria, Wis. He worked for All American Scoreboard (Everbright) for 25 years from the assembly line to the blueprint office up stairs. He spent many extra hours hanging from the ceiling with Fred Galley of galley studios to get just the right picture of a scoreboard. He had several MATC degrees to his credit and once was the oldest person in the class. He had his own business “Hepler Repair” for many years with his sons Bruce and Brian. He had the first solar heated home in Pardeeville on Lake St. He had a passion for antique cars. He and Bev were charter members of the Rio Badger Antique Auto Club, members of the Madison Street Rod Assoc. Wednesday night Pardeeville car club, and Tuesday night All Stop Lodi car club.