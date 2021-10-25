Hepler, Donald Bruce

PARDEEVILLE—Donald Bruce Hepler, 82 of Pardeeville, passed away Thursday, Oct. 2021 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. He was born on May 9, 1939, the son of Harold and Merna (Cook) Hepler in Portage.
He graduated from Pardeeville High School and went to work for Ray Leary Garage in Cambria, Wis. He worked for All American Scoreboard (Everbright) for 25 years from the assembly line to the blueprint office up stairs. He spent many extra hours hanging from the ceiling with Fred Galley of galley studios to get just the right picture of a scoreboard. He had several MATC degrees to his credit and once was the oldest person in the class. He had his own business “Hepler Repair” for many years with his sons Bruce and Brian. He had the first solar heated home in Pardeeville on Lake St. He had a passion for antique cars. He and Bev were charter members of the Rio Badger Antique Auto Club, members of the Madison Street Rod Assoc. Wednesday night Pardeeville car club, and Tuesday night All Stop Lodi car club.
He married Beverly Diehlmann Aug. 29, 1959 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Rio where they were members. They had two sons, Bruce and Brian; three grandsons, Brennen, Jacob, and Jason; and two much loved great granddaughters, Alexus and Alice Rose. He is survived by wife; grandsons; great granddaughters; one sister, Arlene Babcock; one nephew; and two nieces; one brother-in-law, Robert (Pat) Diehlmann; sisters-in-law; and several Diehlmann nieces, nephews, and Hepler cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Mary (Berghammer), Ted Diehlmann; several sisters-and brothers-in law; aunts, uncles, cousins; and two precious sons; and best friends, Bruce and Brian that left him with a broken heart. God has him in his keeping and we have him in our hearts. He was a good son, husband, father, grandfather, uncle, cousin, friend and citizen.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the GRASSE FUNERAL HOME, 119 Industrial Drive, Pardeeville with THE Rev. Jack Way officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service. Please follow covid-19 protocols. The family suggests, in lieu of flowers, donations be made for the granddaughter’s education fund. Special thanks to our wonderful friends and church members, for being here today. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.
