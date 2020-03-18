Herbert Charles Finger, 86, of Hustler

Herbert Charles “HC” Finger, formerly of Hustler, Wis., died March 13, 2020 in Venice, Fla. Born March 5, 1933, in Mauston, Wis. to Herbert F. and Blanche B. (Kilmer) Finger and raised in Hustler, Wis., he graduated from New Lisbon High School in 1951 then entered the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. Upon graduation in 1955, he married Maureen Wood, the love of his life and high school sweetheart. During his 24-year Army career, he was stationed at various posts, including a tour in Vietnam and Thailand. For his last five years of service, he was the Professor of Military Science at Xavier University in Cincinnati, OH. He retired from the U.S. Army as a Lt. Colonel in 1979 and returned to Wisconsin, becoming the Pleasant Acres Nursing Home Administrator in New Lisbon, Wis. for 22 years.