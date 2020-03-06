Herbert F. "Herb" Frye, 79, of Columbus

Herbert F. “Herb” Frye age 79, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at University Hospital in Madison. He was born on Dec. 21, 1940, to LeRoy and Lillian (Travis) Frye in Madison. On Oct. 16, 1961, he was married to Jeannette D. Moreland in Madison. Herb enlisted into the U.S. Army and later enlisted into the U.S. Airforce. From 1959 to 1965, he was stationed in Lincoln, Neb. then moved to Columbus, Wis. when he was discharged from the military. He was employed at Gischel of Madison and Famous Fixtures of Sun Prairie. Herb and Jeannette enjoyed many trips on their Honda and Harley motorcycles and then on their special purple trike “Plum Cute I & II”. Those Herb leaves behind to cherish his memory includes his wife of 58 years, Jeannette of Columbus; three children, Linda Frye of Portage, Bob (Lori) Frye of Princeton and Jerome (Janet) Frye of Beaver Dam; four grandchildren, Natasha (Barry) Lay, Josh Frye, Jesse Frye and Melissa (Nick) Sears; five great grandchildren, Sawyer Lay, Madelyn, Alyson, Christian and Evelyn Sears; many other relatives and friends at the Beaver Dam YMCA and his trike buddies “Brothers of the Third Wheel” (BTW). He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Robert and an infant brother. A funeral service will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 12:00 p.m., with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m., at JENSEN FUNERAL & CREMATION in Columbus. Rev. Chris Baker will officiate. Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery with full military honors. Online condolences may be made at jensenfuneralandcremation.com