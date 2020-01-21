Herbert Matthew Theisen, 84, Wisconsin Dells

WISCONSIN DELLS - Herbert Matthew Theisen, age 84, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis. passed away Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, surrounded by his family.

A visitation will be held Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at 4 p.m. until the time of service at 7 p.m. at Roseberry's Funeral Home. Family graveside services will be held at the Townline Cemetery on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at 11 a.m. A luncheon will follow at the Springville Town Hall.

Herb was born July 7, 1935, in Sussex, Wis., to Mathias and Anna (Eisenschenk) Theisen. He graduated from Adams-Friendship High School in 1953 and joined the service in February of 1955. When he returned home, he went to work at his father’s lumberyard. He married Kay Babcock on Sept. 27, 1958, in Adams, Wis.

Throughout his life, Herb dedicated himself to serving his community. In addition to owning and operating Theisen’s Lumber with his family, he built The Corner Pump in 1987. He was a charter member of the Point Bluff Sportsmen’s Club, a member of the Wisconsin Conservation Congress for 41 years, a board member of the M&I Bank system, chairmen of the Board of the Adams County Housing Authority, and an Emergency Fire Warden for 30 years.

