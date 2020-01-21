Herbert Matthew Theisen, 84, Wisconsin Dells

WISCONSIN DELLS - Herbert Matthew Theisen, age 84, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis. passed away Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, surrounded by his family.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at 4 p.m. until the time of service at 7 p.m. at Roseberry's Funeral Home. Family graveside services will be held at the Townline Cemetery on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at 11 a.m. A luncheon will follow at the Springville Town Hall.
Herb was born July 7, 1935, in Sussex, Wis., to Mathias and Anna (Eisenschenk) Theisen. He graduated from Adams-Friendship High School in 1953 and joined the service in February of 1955. When he returned home, he went to work at his father’s lumberyard. He married Kay Babcock on Sept. 27, 1958, in Adams, Wis.
Throughout his life, Herb dedicated himself to serving his community. In addition to owning and operating Theisen’s Lumber with his family, he built The Corner Pump in 1987. He was a charter member of the Point Bluff Sportsmen’s Club, a member of the Wisconsin Conservation Congress for 41 years, a board member of the M&I Bank system, chairmen of the Board of the Adams County Housing Authority, and an Emergency Fire Warden for 30 years.
When he wasn’t working, Herb could often be found hunting, gardening, fishing, trapping, or cutting wood. He passed on his love for the outdoors to his children and grandchildren, all of whom brought him the greatest pride and joy in life. He will be remembered most as a man who loved his family and his wife of 61 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Al Theisen; grandson, Randall Dean Theisen; and daughter-in-law, Jane Theisen.
Survivors, wife, Kay Theisen of Wisconsin Dells; son, Randy (Dawn) Theisen of Wisconsin Dells; son, David Theisen of Adams; daughter, Nicolette Theisen of Adams; son, Paul Theisen (Vicki Marcucci) of Wisconsin Dells; daughter, Dana (Charlie) Johnson of Wisconsin Dells; son, Neil (Kandy) Theisen of Wisconsin Dells; grandchildren, Tyler (Crystal) Theisen, Matt Theisen (Amanda Wells), Nickolas Theisen, Brad (Alisha) Theisen, Adam Theisen, Trisha (Matt) Leaf, Ryan Franz, Sara (Josh) Baysinger, Tim (Heather) Baumel, Steve Baumel (Stephanie Bialcik), Lacey Theisen, John (Jessica) Rybaski, Josh Rybaski, Elizabeth (James) Priniski, Ryan Johnson, Hunter Johnson, Kelsey Johnson, Sarah Robertson, and Jenah (Bobby) Yacko; brothers, Mark Theisen of Montello, Wisconsin; Carroll (Nancy) Theisen of Wisconsin Rapids, and Romie (Shirley) Theisen of Wisconsin Dells.
He is further survived by many great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the staff at Liberty Village and Agrace Hospice & Palliative Care.
Memorial contributions will be donated to the A-F Educational Foundation/Fine Arts Center, the A-F Scholarship Fund and the Salvation Army. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.
