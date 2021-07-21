Herbison, Alyce Mae

TOMAH - Alyce Mae Herbison, age 88, of Tomah, Wis., passed away Monday, July 19, 2021, at her home with her husband by her side. She was born March 27, 1933, to Rudolph and Nellie (Georgeson) Schmidt.

She worked in merchandising in Lake Geneva for over 30 years. Alyce was united in marriage to Hollis Herbison on July 23, 1955, at the Methodist Church in Necedah, Wis. They honeymooned at Copper Falls and spent their marriage traveling. Their love of travel took them to all 50 states, Canada, and Paris where they made it to the top of the Eiffel Tower. Together they also wintered in Arizona for 16 years.

She is survived by her husband, Hollis; nephews, Larry (Bushra) Puechner of Texas and Ron (Martha) Puechner of Arizona; her sisters-in-law, Ruby Schmidt of Tomah and Janet Smith of Madison; her daughters, Carleen and Valerie; and her special dog, Nikki (a snoodle).

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Doris Puechner; a nephew, Jim Puechner; brother, Bob Schmidt; and a sister-in-law, Jean Smith.

Funeral services will be held Friday, July 23, 11 a.m. at the TORKELSON FUNERAL HOME in Tomah. Pastor Fran Hewuse will officiate. Burial will follow in the Bayview Cemetery, Necedah, Wis. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Zor Shrine Children's Hospital in Minneapolis, Minn., the Serenity House in Tomah, the Tomah Area Historical Society, or the Tomah Boys & Girls Club. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.