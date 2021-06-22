 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hermann, Burt
0 entries

Hermann, Burt

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WINNECONNE/LAKELAND, Fla. - Burt Hermann, born Sept. 12, 1945, passed away Feb. 5, 2021, in Lakeland, Fla. A celebration of life will be held July 10 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at WEST END PARK in Waupun.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Michigan officials celebrate state reopening

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News