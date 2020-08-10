Hernkind, Betty Lou (Ebert)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PORTAGE - Betty Lou (Ebert) Hernkind, 85, of Portage, passed away Aug. 7, 2020, at the Heritage House in Portage. Betty was born Dec. 3, 1934, in Portage to Raymond and Hazel (Langdon) Ebert.

She graduated from Pardeeville High School and moved to Milwaukee for a few years. She then returned to Pardeeville where she met and later married Arvyn Hernkind on Jan. 25, 1969. Betty and Arvyn lived their married life in the Dalton area where they farmed for many years. Arvyn preceded her in death Nov. 5, 1996.

Betty is survived by her brother Dennis (Jane) Ebert of Lowell, Ark.; nephews Steve (Sue) Ebert of Fayetteville, Ark. and Scott (Tammy) Ebert of Lowell, Ark. She is also survived by a special cousin, Donna (Don) Benson of Neenah, Wis., and a special friend and neighbor, Becky Kearns of Dalton, and many other friends and neighbors. She was preceded in death by her husband and her parents.

Private graveside services and interment will be held at Greenwood Cemetery in Buffalo Township. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.