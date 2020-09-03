Herrick, Lynda L.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBUS - Lynda L. Herrick, aged 71, died at REM Evergreen group home in Portage on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. She was born on May 30, 1949, in Columbus, to Grant and Dolores (Pieper) Herrick.

She attended the Columbus School District. She was employed at Green Valley Enterprises in Beaver Dam, Northwoods Inc. in Portage and Dairy Queen in Portage. She enjoyed watching DVD's and participating in the annual Special Olympics especially track and bowling competitions.

She is survived by her sister, Brenda Jean (Howard "Peewee") McCauley of Columbus; two nephews, Eric Langfeldt (Dawn Burke) of Sturgeon Bay and Tony Langfeldt of Columbus; one grandnephew; two step nieces, Brenda and Tina and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at Hillside Cemetery, Columbus. Rev. Kimberly Brumm will officiate. Special thanks to the dedicated staff at REM and Divine Savior for their compassionate care. Online condolences may be made at jensenfuneralandcremation.com

Jensen Funeral & Cremation Columbus 920-623-5850