Herrington, Nancy Jane (Edwards)

PARDEEVILLE - Nancy Jane (Edwards) Herrington, 84, of Pardeeville, passed away at home with family by her side Tuesday, June 16, 2020. She was born in Portage, Sept. 26, 1935, the daughter of Harry Leigh and Violet Edwards.
Nancy graduated from Pardeeville High School in 1954 and married Eugene Herrington in 1955. Nancy spent the majority of her life working as a directory assistant for Pacific Bell in California where she retired from in the 1990's.
She is survived by her six daughters, Kimee (Danny) Satter of Portage, Karla (Duane) Hollendyke of Pardeeville, Kelly (Dave) Rusher of Portage, Kori Howell of Pardeeville, Kandi (Paulo) Munaro of California, and Kriste Claussen (Matt) of Florence, Ore.; many grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Elaine Goodwin; husband, Eugene; infant son, Regi; grandson, Jeremy Dickinson; and son-in-law, John Claussen.
Private graveside services will be held at Pardeeville Cemetery Friday, June 26, 2020. "Rest in peace, mom," your girls. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)