Herritz, Rollin Victor

BARABOO - Rollin Victor Herritz, age 88, passed away at home Saturday, March 20, 2021, after a hard-fought battle with cancers, with Nyla by his side. Growing up on the farm, he always kept the Country Boy feel. He served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955 and was a veteran of the Korean War. He often told friends, "Nyla's the best thing that ever happened to him." Together, 25 years they enjoyed gardening and creating flower beds.

Rollin is survived by Nyla; his children, Mike, Phil (Terri), Theresa (Craig), Roger and Robert (Sue); numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and his sisters-in-law. A great joy to him was (Nyla's grandson) Dawson, and all the things they did. Also his furry friend "Furby," who misses him dearly. He was preceded in death by two sisters and eight brothers and his parents. Rollin's fight is over, rest in peace. Love you always. His wish was for no funeral.

