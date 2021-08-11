Herwig, Karen I.

SADDLE RIDGE - Karen I. Herwig, age 73, of Portage, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021.

Karen was born on June 12, 1948, to George and Amy (Topham) Horton. Karen graduated from Portage High School in 1966 and Madison Business College in 1968. She married Gary Herwig on Oct. 19, 1968. They have two children, Cory J. Herwig and Kelly J. Herwig. Karen's first job out of college was as a secretary at Oscar Mayer. She then returned here to work at Horton's Farm Market. She later went to work at and retire from Columbia County Land Conservation Department. She and Gary enjoyed winter retirement in Pinellas Park, Fla., for 10 years. Karen was a devoted and loving wife, mother, aunt, grandmother and friend. She loved to crochet, bake and go shopping.

She is survived by her husband, Gary; two children, Cory (Mandi) Herwig of Portage and Kelly Herwig of Loves Park, Ill.; two grandchildren, Ben (Tori) Herwig and Marcus Herwig; her sister, Phyllis (Denny) Woll; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.