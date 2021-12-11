Herzberg, Jacqueline D.

COLUMBUS - Jacqueline D. Herzberg, 83, of Columbus, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at Prairie Ridge Health in Columbus.

Jacqueline was born the daughter of Vincent and Florence (Yuds) Gorsuch on Aug. 21, 1938, in Portage. She was a graduate of Columbus High School. Jacquie was married to Gene Herzberg on April 19, 1958, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Columbus.

Jacquie was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Columbus. She enjoyed gardening both flowers and vegetables. She enjoyed doing puzzles and playing Scrabble. Jacquie was an excellent cook. She loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Jacquie is survived by her husband of 63 years, Gene of Columbus; her children, Todd (Kim) Herzberg of Neenah, Tammy Holzwarth of Madison, and Cindy (T.O.) Boge of Wisconsin Dells; her grandchildren, Erica (Gordon) Casey, Tiffany Holzwarth, Forrest Holzwarth, Tyler Herzberg, and Kylee Herzberg; five great-grandchildren; her sisters, Suzanne Deroche, Karen (Ray) Andrews, Linda (John) Taylor, and Nancy (Deryle) Gilligan; her best friend, Susan Pare; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.