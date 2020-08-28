 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hess, Belva Irene (Schepp)
0 entries

Hess, Belva Irene (Schepp)

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BARABOO - Belva Irene (Schepp) Hess, age 86, of Baraboo, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo. She was born on April 3, 1934, in Baraboo, to parents Conrad F. Schepp and Esther V. (Ebert) Schepp.

She married Ervin Orlin Hess Jr. on Sept. 13, 1952.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Conrad and Esther Schepp.

She is survived by husband, Ervin Orlin Hess Jr.; son, Fredrick (Debi) W. Hess; daughter, Julie (Tim) K. (Hess) Payne; brothers, Benjamin G. Schepp (Ill.) and Roy E. Schepp (Va.); five grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren; as well as several other family and friends.

No services are being held. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News