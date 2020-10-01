Hessler, Edward August

HORICON - Edward August Hessler, 79 years, of Horicon, Wis. died peacefully in his sleep joining Jesus Christ in his eternal mansion on Sept. 30, 2020. Ed looked forward to hearing Jesus say, “Well done, good and faithful servant.” (Matthew 25:21) But he knew that “For by grace you have been saved through faith. And this is not your own doing; it is the gift of God, not a result of works so that no one may boast.” (Ephesians 2:8-9)

Ed was born Aug. 14, 1941 in Wyandotte, Mich. to The Rev. Edward and Ruth (Lichtsinn) Hessler. He was born a child of God in his baptism on Aug. 31, 1941 performed by his father Pastor Edward Hessler in Trinity Lutheran Church, Wyandotte. Ed publicly confessed his faith in confirmation on May 22, 1955 and received the precious life-giving body and blood of Jesus Christ in Holy Communion, also from his father, Pastor Edward Hessler in Trinity Lutheran Church, Manistee, Mich. He graduated from Manistee High School and earned his Bachelors and Masters in Education from Concordia Teachers College R.F. (now Concordia University Chicago).