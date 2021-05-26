Heuer, Marjorie M.

Marjorie Mae (Krahn) Heuer was born on Jan. 25, 1939, to Erwin Krahn and Gertrude (Rupnow) Krahn, at the family home in the town of Oak Grove, Wis. Marjorie became a child of God and an heir of everlasting life through holy baptism at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Oak Grove, on March 19, 1939, by Pastor Martin F. Drews. Marjorie was later instructed and confirmed in her faith at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Oak Grove, on March 29, 1953. She attended grade school in Oak Grove and graduated from Juneau High School in 1957. Marjorie began working at Clearview Nursing Home in Juneau, part-time, at the age of 15.

On Oct. 11, 1958, Marjorie was blessed by God to be united in marriage with Roland Heuer of Hustisford, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Oak Grove, by Pastor Dobberstein. The Lord was with Marjorie and Roland and blessed the life they shared with over 55 years as husband and wife. They raised five children on the family farm in Neosho, Wis.

Marjorie actively worked at Clearview Nursing Home for 26 years. She began as a restorative nursing assistant, then left Clearview for a short time to help her husband on the family farm and raise her family. She later returned, working full-time as a physical therapy assistant. After several knee replacements, she decided to join the team that assisted residents with "End of Life" care and counseling. She retired in 2002. She was not only a member, but also led the Altar Guild at St. Peter's Lutheran Church for many years. During her altar guild years Marge helped work on many of the banners we still use in the church today. In addition, she was a member of the Ladies Aid. She and her husband co-founded the "Country Swingers" square dance club in the early 1960s. She loved dancing, crafting, gardening and "having a good time." Her favorite "sour cream cookie" recipe is famous coast to coast. She loved all things Christmas, her friends and family, her church and life itself. She was kind to everyone she met and was always looking for ways to help people in need.