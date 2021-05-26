Heuer, Marjorie M.

JUNEAU - Marjorie M. Heuer, 82, of Juneau, passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021, at her home in Juneau, Wis. She has gone to be with her Savior after a short and difficult struggle with cancer.
Marjorie Mae (Krahn) Heuer was born on Jan. 25, 1939, to Erwin Krahn and Gertrude (Rupnow) Krahn, at the family home in the town of Oak Grove, Wis. Marjorie became a child of God and an heir of everlasting life through holy baptism at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Oak Grove, on March 19, 1939, by Pastor Martin F. Drews. Marjorie was later instructed and confirmed in her faith at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Oak Grove, on March 29, 1953. She attended grade school in Oak Grove and graduated from Juneau High School in 1957. Marjorie began working at Clearview Nursing Home in Juneau, part-time, at the age of 15.
On Oct. 11, 1958, Marjorie was blessed by God to be united in marriage with Roland Heuer of Hustisford, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Oak Grove, by Pastor Dobberstein. The Lord was with Marjorie and Roland and blessed the life they shared with over 55 years as husband and wife. They raised five children on the family farm in Neosho, Wis.
Marjorie actively worked at Clearview Nursing Home for 26 years. She began as a restorative nursing assistant, then left Clearview for a short time to help her husband on the family farm and raise her family. She later returned, working full-time as a physical therapy assistant. After several knee replacements, she decided to join the team that assisted residents with "End of Life" care and counseling. She retired in 2002. She was not only a member, but also led the Altar Guild at St. Peter's Lutheran Church for many years. During her altar guild years Marge helped work on many of the banners we still use in the church today. In addition, she was a member of the Ladies Aid. She and her husband co-founded the "Country Swingers" square dance club in the early 1960s. She loved dancing, crafting, gardening and "having a good time." Her favorite "sour cream cookie" recipe is famous coast to coast. She loved all things Christmas, her friends and family, her church and life itself. She was kind to everyone she met and was always looking for ways to help people in need.
Marjorie is survived by her children, Steven Heuer of Juneau, Warren Heuer of Juneau, Julie (Kenna) Heuer-Jones of Los Angeles, Calif., Heidi (Dana) Schlieve of Mayville and Christopher (Amy) Heuer of Alexandria, Va. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Ashley Heuer, Kenzey and Jameson Heuer-Jones, Kayla (TJ) Thuemling, Samanatha and Mitchell Moldenhauer, Craig (Sam), Grant (Allyssa Langenfeld) and Blake (Deanna) Schlieve, and Jack Heuer; and also, her great-grandchildren, Owen and Elara Schlieve and Lilah Thuemling. She is further survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Marlene and Albert Schoenwetter of Beaver Dam; sister-in-law, Geneva Krahn of Arkdale; and brother-in-law, Howard Gibson of Beaver Dam. She also says goodbye to nieces, nephews, cousins and a multitude of friends and beloved family members.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Roland Heuer; her parents, Erwin and Gertrude Krahn; her brother, Donald Krahn; her sister, Beverly Gibson; parents-in-law, Erwin and Clara Heuer; brother and sister-in-law, Alfred and Lorraine Kittell; and other relatives and dear friends.
Our mom was a friendly, kind, loving, compassionate, wonderful and very generous person. We are beyond shocked and devastated by her sudden passing. She was very brave and confident as she faced surgery and radiation treatments for this disease. She was visited and comforted by her pastor and surrounded by close family and Facetime friends on Sunday. She was comfortable and at peace when she passed Sunday evening in her own home. We are grateful to our families and mom's family and friends for reaching out to her and to us in this time of incredible grief. The family would like to thank the physicians and care team members who looked after mom. We all, Marjorie included, appreciate your kindness.
Visitation will be held on Monday, May 31 at CORNERSTONE FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam, from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m., with the Rev. Dale Hella officiating. A luncheon will be served during the visitation. Marjorie will be laid to rest in Oak Grove Cemetery in Oak Grove.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. Send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
