Hicken, Jeffrey Allen

WAUPUN - Jeffrey Allen Hicken, 47, of Waupun, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021, at UW Hospital in Madison, surrounded by love.

Jeff was born Feb. 1, 1974, in Fond du Lac, to Pat and Margaret (nee Wirth) Hicken. Following his graduation from Lomira High School, Jeff went on to serve on the Wisconsin FFA Officer Team as State Sentinel. After completing his year of service, he attended UW-River Falls, majoring in agricultural education. While at school he met the love of his life, Sheri Holt, and they were married on July 24, 1999.

Upon graduation, Jeff followed his passion for agricultural education to Sauk Prairie High School, where he served as the agricultural education instructor for just under eight years. Jeff dedicated himself to the program, the FFA chapter, his students, and the community. He often began class by saying, "Without agriculture..." to which his students would respond, "...there is nothing." Jeff was recognized time and again for his many accomplishments as a teacher, including being named Wisconsin High School Teacher of the Year and receiving the Herb Kohl Teacher Fellowship Award and Wisconsin Association of Agricultural Educators' Outstanding Young Member Award.