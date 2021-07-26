Hildebrandt, Glenn Franklin

Glenn was born on May 21, 1942 in the Town of Herman, Dodge County, Wisconsin, on the family farm. He was baptized, and confirmed at Emanuel Lutheran Church. After graduating from Mayville High School, Glenn earned a bachelor’s degree from UW Madison. He was in the Army National Guard from 1964 until 1970. On April 23, 1966, Glenn was united in marriage with Annjeanette Ziebell at St. Stephen Ev. Lutheran Church in Horicon. Glenn worked at John Deere Horicon Works from 1964 until his retirement to become a full-time caregiver for Annje. In his spare time, he enjoyed golfing, reading, and attending performances at the Fireside Theatre & local community concerts. He was an active member of St. Stephen’s Ev. Lutheran Church, and was a member of the church choir.