Hildebrandt, Glenn Franklin

BEAVER DAM—Glenn Franklin Hildebrandt, age 79, of Beaver Dam, died trusting in Jesus his Lord and Savior for forgiveness and redemption, and passed from life to Eternal Life on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at his home.
Glenn was born on May 21, 1942 in the Town of Herman, Dodge County, Wisconsin, on the family farm. He was baptized, and confirmed at Emanuel Lutheran Church. After graduating from Mayville High School, Glenn earned a bachelor’s degree from UW Madison. He was in the Army National Guard from 1964 until 1970. On April 23, 1966, Glenn was united in marriage with Annjeanette Ziebell at St. Stephen Ev. Lutheran Church in Horicon. Glenn worked at John Deere Horicon Works from 1964 until his retirement to become a full-time caregiver for Annje. In his spare time, he enjoyed golfing, reading, and attending performances at the Fireside Theatre & local community concerts. He was an active member of St. Stephen’s Ev. Lutheran Church, and was a member of the church choir.
Glenn is survived by his wife, Annje Hildebrandt of Beaver Dam; children, Karina (Link) Gross of Port Washington, Nathan (Paula) Hildebrandt of Fond du Lac and Daniel Hildebrandt of Slinger; grandchildren, Cian Gross, Brandon Hildebrandt, Anika (Jason) Lindemann, Nathan Hildebrandt, Jr., Alyssa Hildebrandt, Alayna Blank, Morgan Blank, and Colton Blank; siblings, Grace (Bob) Ireland, Gladys Riley and Gloria Bell; Annje’s siblings, Loren (Sandra) Ziebell, Trudy Ziebell and Tim Ziebell; many nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother-in-law, Bob Riley.
The visitation will be at KEOPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. There will also be a visitation at ST. STEPHEN’S EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH on Thursday, July 29, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Philip Heyer will officiate. Burial will be at Union Cemetery in Theresa at 2:30 p.m.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)