Hiley, Sonja J.

PEACHTREE CITY, GA/BEAVER DAM—Sonja J. Hiley, age 80, passed away peacefully on Aug. 17, 2021, in Griffin, Ga. surrounded by loved ones. She was born Dec. 21, 1940, in Beaver Dam, the daughter of the late Earl Erwin and Catherine Rose (Leibl) Schmidt. Sonja attended Horicon High School. She married Raymond Kenneth Hiley, Sr. on Oct. 14, 1961, and they raised four children. He preceded her in death on June 16, 1985.

Sonja worked at Walmart for 20 years before retiring and moving to Peachtree City in 2012. A big Elvis fan, Sonja loved anything purple or sparkly. She enjoyed painting ceramics and watching movies and loved deer. She always looked forward to spending “crazy Tuesday” with her sister, Barb.

Survivors include three sons, Raymond Kenneth (Michelle Machkovech) Hiley, Jr. of Randolph, Wis., Lonnie (Krista) Hiley of Peachtree City, Ga., and Shane (Wendy) Hiley of Fort Atkinson, Wis; a daughter, Trisha Hiley; grandchildren, Danielle Birge, Candice Hiley, Blake Hiley, Brayden Hiley, Jordan Hiley, Alyssa Scannel, Brice Hiley, Valeria Pena, Samuel Hiley, April Hiley and Isaac Waddel; six great-grandchildren; a sister, Barbara Breitkreutz of Mayville, Wis.; a special niece, Cathy Hoffman of Cheeseville, Wis.; as well as other nieces, nephews and family members; and a special family friend, Stephanie Bloy of Peachtree City.