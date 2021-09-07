Hilgendorf, Charles Robert

ARLINGTON – Charles Robert Hilgendorf died peacefully at home in Arlington, Wis., on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. He was 94 years old.

Charles was born Aug. 31, 1927, to Martin and Metta (Parker) Hilgendorf, in Almond, Wis. He graduated as valedictorian from Almond High School. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin–Madison, and later earned his master's degree from the same university.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Jessie (1981); and his siblings, Harold, Alan, James, John, and sister, Martha. He is survived by his children, Robert, Karl, Martin (Michelle) and Debra. He was grandfather to 13 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Services will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be private in Hillside Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Arlington or Poynette Friends of the Fine Arts.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette is assisting the family.