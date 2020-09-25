Hilker, David

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON - David Hilker, age 81, of Madison, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at Meriter Hospital. He was born on May 24, 1939, in Madison, the son of Rodney Hilker and Mabel (Schulz) of Juneau, Wis.

Dave grew up and attended school in Juneau and proudly served four years in the U.S. Air Force. He married Marianne Henriksen on March 29, 1980. Dave was a self-employed carpenter with a wide range of skills and spent many hours woodworking.

Dave was a member of the Juneau EMS and Juneau and Beaver Dam Fire Departments. He loved doing everything with Marianne, together they were spontaneous and adventurous. He loved spending time with his daughters, and loved and adored his dogs. Some of his favorite pastimes were watching the Brewers, Badgers, and the Packers. He also loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting, and cooking.

Dave is survived by his wife, Marianne; four daughters, Lori (Ronald) Tolsma, Michele Mays, Christine (Steven) Benson and Sara (Blane) Beebe; 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; his father-in-law, Orvil Henriksen; brother-in-law, John (Donna) Henriksen; sister-in-law, Cherry (Richard) Yarwood; sister-in-law, Clara Hilker; and many nieces, nephews and family members. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Lyle; mother-in-law, Leona (Toots) Henriksen; and brother-in-law, Orvil Henriksen Jr.