Hill, Carl Ernest

LODI - Carl Ernest Hill, 81, of Lodi, passed away peacefully at the Heartland Country Village Nursing Home on Sept. 20, 2021, where he was dealing with complications resulting from a fall on Sept. 5, just 15 days earlier. He had been in a long, 11-year battle with Parkinson's disease. Evie, his wife of 61 years, was by his side.

Carl is survived by his wife, Evelyn "Evie"; two sons, Jon and Randy; brother, Ken; and sister, Mary Ann. Carl's life was also blessed by two daughters-in-law; two grandchildren; one great-grandchild and another on the way.

Carl was born on Oct. 3, 1939, in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, the son of Ernest and Fannie (Wuotinen) Hill of Marinesco. He grew up in Dunham, a small town outside of Marinesco, and graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1957. After graduation he moved to Milwaukee, Wis., where he eventually began a career with General Motors. Carl married his high school sweetheart, Evie, on Aug. 13, 1960. In 1962 Carl joined the Wisconsin Air National Guard where he was trained as an aircraft repairman. Carl's career with General Motors led him to reside in various cities as far away as Denver, Colo. Carl and Evie moved to Waukesha, where they raised their sons, Jon and Randy. After he retired from a successful 33-year career with General Motors, Carl and Evie settled near Randy in Merrimac, Wis.