Hill, Corrine E. (Werdin)

BEAVER DAM - Corrine E. (Werdin) Hill, age 90, passed away on Oct. 28, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born on Jan. 6, 1930, in Milwaukee, Wis. She spent her early days in Montello, Wis., later relocating to Beaver Dam, Wis., where she raised her family.
Corrine is survived by her children, Todd Hill and Lorna (Curt) Anschuetz; grandchildren, Mandy, Preston, Parker, Abigail; great-grandchildren, Gwen and Noah; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leroy and Edna Werdin; and her brothers, Donald and Gordon.
Corrine was a librarian at Beaver Dam Community Library for nearly 30 years. She loved reading, word search puzzles and playing BINGO with her granddaughter.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at ProHealth Home Hospice Care for the excellent care and support that they provided at end of her life.
A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at PAGENKOPF FUNERAL HOME, 1165 E. Summit Avenue, Oconomowoc, with a visitation one hour prior to the service.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)