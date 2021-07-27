Hill, Judith M.

Judy was born on Jan. 14, 1937, in Milwaukee, Wis., to the late Alvin and Rose (Yanker) Kapke. She graduated from Menomonee Falls High School in 1955 and attended a year of college. Judy worked various jobs in the Milwaukee area and then met her sweetheart, John Hill. On Aug. 13, 1973, Judy and John were united in marriage. Together they owned and operated John and Judy's Hillsite Bar. After they sold the bar, she worked at Beaver Dam Community Hospital for 10 years. John preceded Judy in death in 2009. When Judy was younger, she enjoyed bowling, playing pool, and working with fabric, especially quilting. Judy was a member of the Beaver Dam Senior Citizens.