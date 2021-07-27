Hill, Judith M.

BEAVER DAM - Judith M. Hill, age 84, died Friday, July 23, 2021, at St. Anne's Salvatorian Campus in Milwaukee.
Graveside services will be held at Highland Memory Gardens in the Town of Trenton, Dodge County, Wis., on Monday, Aug. 2, at 11:30 a.m.
Judy was born on Jan. 14, 1937, in Milwaukee, Wis., to the late Alvin and Rose (Yanker) Kapke. She graduated from Menomonee Falls High School in 1955 and attended a year of college. Judy worked various jobs in the Milwaukee area and then met her sweetheart, John Hill. On Aug. 13, 1973, Judy and John were united in marriage. Together they owned and operated John and Judy's Hillsite Bar. After they sold the bar, she worked at Beaver Dam Community Hospital for 10 years. John preceded Judy in death in 2009. When Judy was younger, she enjoyed bowling, playing pool, and working with fabric, especially quilting. Judy was a member of the Beaver Dam Senior Citizens.
Survivors include her step-daughters, Gayle (Bob) Jezewski of New Berlin and Kristin Hill of Milwaukee; her granddaughter, Harmonie Keene of Long Beach, Calif.; great-grandchildren; several step-grandchildren; and step-great-grandchildren. Judy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John; her son, Steven Keene; and a stepson, John Hill.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.
