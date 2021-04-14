A memorial funeral service will be held on Sunday, April 18 at 2:30 p.m. at the CONWAY-PICHA FUNERAL HOME in Lyndon Station, Wis., with the Rev. Matt Gehrke officiating. Visitation will be held from 12 noon until the time of the service at 2:30 p.m.

Scott was born Dec. 21, 1949, in Milwaukee, Wis., the son of Stewart and Shirley (Ewardson) Hineline. Scott graduated from Brookfield Central High School in 1968. From there he joined the U.S. Air Force Reserve where he served as a firefighter for the 440th Tactical Airlift Wing in Milwaukee, Wis., from 1968 to 1974. Once he left the Reserves he worked as stockbroker, but came back to the 440th where he, once again, worked as a firefighter, but this time as a civilian employee from 1978 to 1987, where he met his wife, Donna. Unfortunately, diabetes forced him to retire from his position. He worked for the Oconomowoc Area School District Maintenance Department from 1989 to 2004, when once again diabetes necessitated retirement.