MAUSTON - Scott Hineline, age 71, of Mauston, Wis., passed away on Monday, April 5, 2021, at his home.
A memorial funeral service will be held on Sunday, April 18 at 2:30 p.m. at the CONWAY-PICHA FUNERAL HOME in Lyndon Station, Wis., with the Rev. Matt Gehrke officiating. Visitation will be held from 12 noon until the time of the service at 2:30 p.m.
Scott was born Dec. 21, 1949, in Milwaukee, Wis., the son of Stewart and Shirley (Ewardson) Hineline. Scott graduated from Brookfield Central High School in 1968. From there he joined the U.S. Air Force Reserve where he served as a firefighter for the 440th Tactical Airlift Wing in Milwaukee, Wis., from 1968 to 1974. Once he left the Reserves he worked as stockbroker, but came back to the 440th where he, once again, worked as a firefighter, but this time as a civilian employee from 1978 to 1987, where he met his wife, Donna. Unfortunately, diabetes forced him to retire from his position. He worked for the Oconomowoc Area School District Maintenance Department from 1989 to 2004, when once again diabetes necessitated retirement.
Scotty was known for his witty sense of humor and smirky smile. He loved to restore cars and boats and could not pass up a good DIY project. He was great on a pair of roller skates and would drive anywhere, in any weather, for his kids. Later in life, he enjoyed a midnight run to Ho-Chunk.
Scott is survived by his wife, Donna; children, Jacqueline (Jessie) Babcock of Eau Claire, Wis., Scott Hineline of Greenwood, Wis., Diana (Chad Douglas) Sheldon of Reeseville, Wis., and Christopher (Kyla) Luther of Athens, Wis.; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; as well as his sister, Susie (Rich) of Hartland, Wis. He is preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Sharon.
Donations to the American Diabetes Association are appreciated.
The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
(608) 253-7884
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)