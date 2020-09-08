Hineman, Daniel Charles "Hiney"

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

REEDSBURG - Daniel Charles Hineman "Hiney", 64, of Reedsburg, passed away Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 at his residence after a short but hard-fought battle with leukemia.

Dan was born Sept. 20, 1955 in Richland Center, Wis., the son of Bradford J. and Mary (Coutier) Hineman. He graduated from Webb High School in 1973. On Oct. 1, 1977, Dan was united in marriage to Ruth Anne Driese. He began working for Grede Foundry shortly after High School, retiring after forty-four and a half years.

He was an avid golfer, and enjoyed traveling, camping, riding his four-wheeler, and spending time with his family and friends often around a bon-fire. Dan walked every day, and looked forward to his daily soda and catching up on events with his friends. He also took great pride in attending the sporting events of his grandchildren. Dan will be remembered as a very giving person, both of himself, his time-especially when it came to helping and fixing things for others.