Hinkley, Elizabeth R. "Betty"

But they loved Portage. And when they heard about a cottage on Swan Lake they quickly bought, thus beginning Betty's 60+ years living lakeside. At first it was summers, but after Hink's retirement they moved full time into the home they designed and built. What followed were 20 solid years of retirement, with them spending winters in Florida.

Betty became a widow in 2000, after which she lived year round at the lake. In addition to lovingly welcoming family and friends into her home, she adored Portage Country Club society, first as a golfer and later, a bridge player. She was active in Women's Civic League, the Swan Lake Association and various human and animal welfare charities. She was an avid sports fan, who loved the Badgers, Bucks and Packers, and she spent hours and hours knitting hundreds of pairs of slippers, which she gladly gave away. And for years she made a daily routine (to "stave off Alzheimer's") of solving the newspaper crossword puzzle, in pen. As time rolled by she drew much support from the kindness of loving neighbors, and was able stay in her home through most of her 99th year of life. That's when she decided to make the move to assisted living. She loved the Heritage House community and her caregivers. Betty's family wishes to extend their deepest gratitude to Heritage House staff for their loving kindness during Betty's 27 months with them.