Hintzmann, Diane Marie (Piekarski)

REESEVILLE - Diane Marie Hintzmann (nee Piekarski) passed away with her husband, David Hintzmann, by her side, on the morning of Nov. 24, 2020, following countless health battles that she took on with grace, positivity and determination. Diane was born on Dec. 9, 1955, in Stevens Point, to her loving parents, Michael and Darlene (Sobczak) Piekarski, and became a big sister to her brother, Mark, the following November. She would delight in saying that they were twins for a month. Her brother, Todd, followed and naturally was given grief for being the youngest, but in reality, there was an immense bond between the siblings that they shared throughout their lives.

She took great pride in being the mother to daughters, Erin and Kayla, whom she shared with longtime companion, Mark Weiner, and became a bonus mother to daughter, Allison (Ty) Adams, when she married the love of her life, David, on Nov. 27, 2009. She was a doting grandmother to five grandsons whom she spoiled every chance she got with books and toys, and they loved her immensely. She was a passionate spirt and truly loved life and her family more than words. She always had an ear to listen and motivated others to be their best selves. Her love for the outdoors was seen through her and David's many fishing trips to the UP, hunting excursions, and the countless camping trips she would take with her girls every summer in their youth. She also enjoyed reading, singing and playing guitar.