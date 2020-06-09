Hinze, Darrell Alvin

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

REEDSBURG - Darrell Alvin Hinze, age 76, of Reedsburg, died peacefully at home on May 21, 2020, with his family at his side after a brief battle with cancer.

He was born on March 12, 1944, in Baraboo, Wis., the son of Harold and Lillian (Goddard) Hinze. On Dec. 14, 1968, he married the love of his life, Linda Schwark, and they had three children, Kris, Jeff and Brett.

Darrell will truly be missed by his wife, Linda Hinze; his daughters, Lori Wilhelm and Kris Even; his sons, Jeff and Brett Hinze; and his granddaughters, Allison Even and Jordyn Hinze. He is further survived by his sisters, Carol (Harold) Bochler, Lorna (Roger) Hahn and Donna (Charles) Dvorak, and many other friends and relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Harold “Lester” Hinze and Averon “Al” Hinze.

He was a good man and a hard worker all his life. He was in the U.S. Army out of high school and worked for Century Fence in his younger years and had a business with his brother, Al, driving semi. He was a semi driver for different companies over the years. Later, he worked for Kraemer Company as a large equipment operator where he retired.