Hinze, Darrell Alvin

REEDSBURG - Darrell Alvin Hinze, age 76, of Reedsburg, died peacefully at home on May 21, 2020, with his family at his side after a brief battle with cancer.
He was born on March 12, 1944, in Baraboo, Wis., the son of Harold and Lillian (Goddard) Hinze. On Dec. 14, 1968, he married the love of his life, Linda Schwark, and they had three children, Kris, Jeff and Brett.
Darrell will truly be missed by his wife, Linda Hinze; his daughters, Lori Wilhelm and Kris Even; his sons, Jeff and Brett Hinze; and his granddaughters, Allison Even and Jordyn Hinze. He is further survived by his sisters, Carol (Harold) Bochler, Lorna (Roger) Hahn and Donna (Charles) Dvorak, and many other friends and relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Harold “Lester” Hinze and Averon “Al” Hinze.
He was a good man and a hard worker all his life. He was in the U.S. Army out of high school and worked for Century Fence in his younger years and had a business with his brother, Al, driving semi. He was a semi driver for different companies over the years. Later, he worked for Kraemer Company as a large equipment operator where he retired.
He loved spending time with his family and friends and especially his granddaughters. He was a kind and generous man. He had a great sense of humor. You never knew if he was joking or serious. He liked people and got along with everybody. He enjoyed playing cards and sequence, hunting, fishing, new cars, western movies and car races. He was always up for a scenic drive. He liked going out West to see the sites and going places with his family.
A celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
