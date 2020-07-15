Hinze, Richard Allen

He left behind his wife, Karen; four children, Barb (Ron), Lisa (Tim), Mike, and Mark; six grandchildren, Steven (Tracy), Christina (Adam), Robby, Gerrard, Aidan, and Ava; six great-grandchildren, Lorelie, William, Tatum, Eli, Kendra, and Elliot; three siblings, Joanne, Edward, and Mary. He was preceded in death by his parents and four brothers.

Richard loved his family, fishing, and bird watching (especially Cardinals). He lived a quiet life and requested no funeral or services. We had plans for a gathering of family and friends to "celebrate" his life, but out of love, respect, and safety to you all, we had to cancel these plans amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Instead, we ask all of you to take a moment and think of a fond memory you had of Richard. We would like also to thank all of you who called or sent cards in our time of sorrow; they meant a lot.