Hinze, Richard Allen

BARABOO – Richard Allen Hinze passed away peacefully from lung cancer at home among family on Feb. 7, 2020. He was laid to rest on March 26, 2020 at Walnut Hill Cemetery of Baraboo, Wis.
He left behind his wife, Karen; four children, Barb (Ron), Lisa (Tim), Mike, and Mark; six grandchildren, Steven (Tracy), Christina (Adam), Robby, Gerrard, Aidan, and Ava; six great-grandchildren, Lorelie, William, Tatum, Eli, Kendra, and Elliot; three siblings, Joanne, Edward, and Mary. He was preceded in death by his parents and four brothers.
Richard loved his family, fishing, and bird watching (especially Cardinals). He lived a quiet life and requested no funeral or services. We had plans for a gathering of family and friends to "celebrate" his life, but out of love, respect, and safety to you all, we had to cancel these plans amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Instead, we ask all of you to take a moment and think of a fond memory you had of Richard. We would like also to thank all of you who called or sent cards in our time of sorrow; they meant a lot.
I miss and love you, my husband! We miss and love you, our dad! You are always in our hearts and thoughts…
