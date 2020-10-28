Hirst, Beverly R.

BIRCHWOOD - Beverly Rose Hirst, age 79, of Birchwood, formerly of Reedsburg, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in an Eau Claire hospital, following a long illness. She was born in 1941 in the Town of Dellona, the daughter of Francis and Florence (Rhinehart) Hirst. Bev was a graduate of Webb High School in Reedsburg, the Sauk County Teachers College and UW-Platteville. She was a teacher for many years in Wonewoc and Lake Delton schools. In 1978, she moved to Hatfield, Wis., and worked as a state park ranger. She later moved to Rice Lake and spent much time at MacRae Lake near Birchwood. Bev loved fishing and the outdoors. She loved sports and cheering on the Packers, Brewers and local high school teams. She loved traveling, especially to Alaska.