Hirt, Marcella Ann

NECEDAH - Marcella Ann Hirt, age 94, of Necedah, Wis., passed away on Friday, April 2, 2021, at Crestview Nursing Home in New Lisbon, Wis.

She was born Oct. 16, 1926, to John and Margaret (Landua) Hirt in Medford, Wis. Marcella worked for the VA Medical Center as a registered nurse along with her sister, Marge, in Tomah, Milwaukee, and Los Angeles. She was a dedicated member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Necedah.

She is survived by her siblings, Sister Anita Hirt of Merrill, Wis., Frances Haidler of Michigan, Leah Sladek of Merrill, Wis., Ray Hirt of Necedah, Wis., and Imelda Wozniak of Milwaukee, Wis.; and a sister-in-law, Lucy Hirt. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Margaret; sisters, Marie Fisher, Margery "Marge" Hirt, and Evelyn Kaiser; brothers, Joe Hirt and Don Hirt; and brothers-in-law, Bill Haidler, Al Fisher, Stan Sladek, Don Wozniak, and Don Kaiser.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, April 7 at 11 a.m. at ST. FRANCIS OF ASSISI CATHOLIC CHURCH in Necedah, Wis. Father Wesley Janowski will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Wednesday at 10 a.m. with a rosary to be held at 10:30 a.m. at the church. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Necedah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.