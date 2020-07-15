Hirt, Margery Clara "Marge"

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NECEDAH - Margery "Marge" Clara Hirt, age 91, of Necedah, Wis., passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at the Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse, Wis. She was born March 17, 1929, to John and Margaret (Landua) Hirt in Medford, Wis. Marge attended Holy Rosary Catholic School in Medford and graduated from Medford High School.

Marge worked for the VA Medical Center for many years along with her sister, Marcella, in Tomah, Milwaukee and Los Angeles. She later went to work for Best Power in Necedah from where she retired. Marge was a dedicated member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Necedah. She was a proud member of the PCCW and assisted with food donations and funeral luncheons.

She is survived by her siblings, Sister Anita Hirt of Merrill, Wis., Frances Haidler of Mich., Marcella Hirt of Necedah, Wis., Leah Sladek of Merrill, Wis., Ray Hirt of Necedah, Wis., Imelda Wozniak of Milwaukee, Wis. and Evelyn Kaiser of Milwaukee, Wis.; and a sister-in-law, Lucy Hirt. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Margaret, a sister, Marie Fisher, brothers, Joe Hirt and Don Hirt, brothers-in-law, Bill Haidler, Al Fisher, Stan Sladek, Don Wozniak and Don Kaiser.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, July 13, 2020, 11 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Necedah, Wis. Father Wesley Janowski will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Monday at 10 a.m. with a rosary to be held at 10:30 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Necedah, Wis. In lieu of flowers, memorials given in Marge's memory will be given to a Pro Life organization. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Necedah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.