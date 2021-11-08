 Skip to main content
Hoag, William M.
Hoag, William M.

BEAVER DAM—William M. Hoag, 85, of Beaver Dam passed away on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 at Marvin’s Manor in Horicon.

A visitation will be held at TRINITY CHURCH – UNITED METHODIST in Beaver Dam on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 10:30 a.m.

A complete obituary will follow.

Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family.

