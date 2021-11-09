Hoag, William M.

BEAVER DAM - William M. "Bill" Hoag, 85, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at Marvin's Manor in Horicon.

William was born the son of William H. and Emerene (Miller) Hoag on Oct. 10, 1936, in Green Bay. He was a graduate of Wayland Academy in Beaver Dam and also of UW-Madison. Bill was married to Jeaniene Berent on Oct. 3, 1959, in Madison. Bill worked with his father in the family's car dealership in Beaver Dam and later worked in insurance locally.

Bill was a member of Trinity Church – United Methodist in Beaver Dam. He served as a Stephen Minister for over a decade. He was a member of DeMolay International and volunteered as a Boy Scout Leader. Bill loved cars and knew every make and model by sight. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and was active in their lives.

Bill is survived by his wife, Jeaniene of Beaver Dam; his children, Brian (Jennifer) Hoag of Fort Collins, Colo., Jeana (Victor) Guardiola of Racine, and Brent Hoag of Port Washington; his sister, Phyllis Knaup of Beaver Dam; seven grandchildren, William Hoag and wife, Crystal Wills, Sean Hoag and partner, Lexi Stults, Vincent Guardiola, Emma, Ethan, Carmen, and Wesley Hoag; two step-grandchildren, Alyssa and Isaiah Ho; three great-grandchildren, Atli, Ciaran, and Finnian Hoag; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.