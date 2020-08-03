Hodgson, Joan Kay

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HORICON - Joan Kay Hodgson, 76 years of age, of Horicon, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 25, 2020.

Joan Hodgson was born to Arthur and Jeanette (Gerlach) Plansky on April 9, 1943, in Beaver Dam, Wis. Joan married her sweetheart Dennis Hodgson on Oct. 11, 1975, in Juneau, Wis. Joan was employed in many fields. Joan worked as a waitress, factory assembler, co-owned a craft store in Horicon, got her real estate license and sold real estate and wallpapered in many people's homes. Her last and most favorite job was driving school bus for her "kids."

Joan is survived by her husband Dennis, son Derek (Cindy) Kreckow and family: Cory, Justin, Jenna and Jenna's daughter Joslynn. Joan's granddaughters Ashley (Shawn) Sinotte and their daughter Briella, Amber (Travis) Basler and their mother Janice (Joe) Murphy. Sisters and brother: Dorie (Don) Gourlie, Judy Behnke, Elaine Schabel, Art (Jeanie) Plansky, Mary (Bob) Bonack, Peggy Streit and brother-in-law Bob Taglipietra. Joan's in-laws: Betty (Wayne) Hildebrandt, Dale (Diane) Hodgson and Bonnie Hodgson, nieces, nephews and many, many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Donna Taglipietra, brothers-in-law: Don Behnke, Nubby Schabel, John Sreit, her mother- and father-in-law: Edna and Hilbert Hodgson.