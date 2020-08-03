Hodgson, Joan Kay

HORICON - Joan Kay Hodgson, 76 years of age, of Horicon, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 25, 2020.
Joan Hodgson was born to Arthur and Jeanette (Gerlach) Plansky on April 9, 1943, in Beaver Dam, Wis. Joan married her sweetheart Dennis Hodgson on Oct. 11, 1975, in Juneau, Wis. Joan was employed in many fields. Joan worked as a waitress, factory assembler, co-owned a craft store in Horicon, got her real estate license and sold real estate and wallpapered in many people's homes. Her last and most favorite job was driving school bus for her "kids."
Joan is survived by her husband Dennis, son Derek (Cindy) Kreckow and family: Cory, Justin, Jenna and Jenna's daughter Joslynn. Joan's granddaughters Ashley (Shawn) Sinotte and their daughter Briella, Amber (Travis) Basler and their mother Janice (Joe) Murphy. Sisters and brother: Dorie (Don) Gourlie, Judy Behnke, Elaine Schabel, Art (Jeanie) Plansky, Mary (Bob) Bonack, Peggy Streit and brother-in-law Bob Taglipietra. Joan's in-laws: Betty (Wayne) Hildebrandt, Dale (Diane) Hodgson and Bonnie Hodgson, nieces, nephews and many, many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Donna Taglipietra, brothers-in-law: Don Behnke, Nubby Schabel, John Sreit, her mother- and father-in-law: Edna and Hilbert Hodgson.
Joan loved people, all people, and enjoyed spending time with them, playing games, camping, fishing and going out to eat. Most of all she loved her Lord and wanted everyone to know Him and let Him into their hearts and lives.
A going home celebration of Joan's life will be held on Saturday, August 8, at 11 a.m. at the Juneau Community Center with a meal and reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, balloons are encouraged.
A special THANK YOU to the staff at E-2 Clearview in Juneau.
Memorials may be made to Special Touch Ministry or Operation Smile c/o Dennis Hodgson, 512 N. Finch Street, Horicon WI 53032.
The Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. To make an online condolence or for more information visit www.KoepsellFH.com.
